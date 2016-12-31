Two Russian navy vessels will visit the country next week, a spokesman of the Philippine Navy said on Friday.

“The Russian Navy vessels Admiral Tributs (Large Anti-Submarine Ship) and Boris Butoma (Large Sea Tanker) headed by the Deputy Commander of Flotilla of Pacific Fleet, will arrive at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila for a goodwill visit from Jan. 3 to 7, 2017,” Captain Lued Lincbna said in a media advisory.

“During the visit, a customary meeting procedure will be conducted followed by a welcome ceremony to be rendered by the Philippine Navy,” he added.

Lincuna said as part of the visit, the crew led by Russian Navy Pacific Fleet Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov will pay a courtesy call to the Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado.

He said the visiting Russian navy forces will “tour historical places within Manila and Cavite area.”

Based on the Philippine Navy’s records, the last Russian navy vessel that had a port visit was Marshal Gelovani, a hydro graphic vessel of Russian Pacific Fleet that stays in the country from May 19 to 23 2016. Robina Asido/DMS