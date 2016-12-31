The Duterte administration has admitted part of the biggest challenge in the war against illegal drugs is narcopolitics.

In an interview with the Manila Shimbun on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella noted the thick files with a list of some 6,000 government officials, including barangay captains, mayors, governors, and policemen, which President Rodrigo Duterte usually show to the public when he has an engagement.

"Part of the biggest challenge is what the President identifies as narcopolitics. You've seen him show the files. I've seen the files. Tthey are really thick, they're growing. These are people who are in government or in positions of power (who) are involved in the drug war," Abella said.

"So the president finds it really frustrating. Of course, it's very challenging because how can you carry out a war when those whom you're going to be using in the drug war are actually involved. So that's one of the biggest challenge," the spokesman said.

Duterte has vowed his administration would not stop until the last drug user is out and the last drug lord is killed.

Over 6,000 drug suspects have been killed since Duterte assumed post on June 30 and declared an all-out war against illegal drugs.

Duterte, in his previous speeches, said for over a decade, the Philippines has been into narcopolitics.

He blamed previous administrations for not acting against the spread of illegal drugs.

Duterte even accused Senator Leila de Lima of being the highest elected government official involved in illegal drugs. The lady senator allegedly benefited from the drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison when she was still the secretary of the Department of Justice during the previous administration. De Lima, however, denied the allegation.

Asked when the government would file charges against those in the "narco-list," Abella said, "the president is also a lawyer. He will not file unless there is a solid evidence...he will just have to wait until he has everything."

Without filing any case, he said that the president's strategy has been helping in the campaign. "You must understand, at least the people know," he said.

Abella said the government's campaign has three phases: the first phase is considered national security; second phase is public health; and third is education.

He said the government is on the second phase, where there is a move to rehabilitate about 900,000 drug users who have "surrendered" to the police.

By next year, he said they hope to intensify education campaign against illegal drugs.

Asked if there is a plan to include in the high school curriculum the campaign against the drug menace, Abella said it was brought up in the previous Cabinet meetings. However, there was no concrete plan and it is up to the Department of Education. Celerina Monte/DMS