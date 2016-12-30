Thirty-two people were wounded as two improvised explosive devices exploded during a boxing bout at a town fiesta in a town plaza in Leyte province on Wednesday night.

Col. Benjamin Hao, Philippine Army spokesman, said based on an initial report the two improvised bombs exploded at Plaza Rizal in Barangay Central Poblacion, Hilongos, Leyte around 9:01 pm.

“An amateur boxing was held at the place in consonance with the Hilongos municipal annual fiesta where many people were watching in different direction around the boxing ring,” Hao said.

“All were immediately brought to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention, out of the 32 injured persons 16 were admitted in hospital while other 16 persons were treated at outpatient department ,” he said.

In Cotabato, six were wounded as a bomb exploded at the national highway in a barangay in Aleosan, police said.

In a text report, Supt. Romeo Galgo, central Mindanao regional police spokesman, said based on initial investigation an Isuzu six-wheeler truck loaded with sacks of charcoal with 11 people onboard were on their way to Davao City when the explosion happened.

Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, Philippine National Police spokesman, identified the 31 brought to Hilongos District Hospital as John Reynal Lamo, 15, Vicente Nunez, 24, Jessica Geli, 19, Mary Aves, 31, Ricardo Regaton, 53, Jun Rey Lumbre, 20, Aldrin Goltiano, 19, Joseph Ryan Bohol, 24, Domingo Oliva, 60, Kevin Manicar, 13, Cristita Ano-Os, 47, Jay Miguel Liba, 15, Christian Lelis, 14, Letecia Liba, 55, Erwin Liba, 33, Rudy Bulfa, 33, Giselle Managbanag, 25, Edgar Acsol, 56, Elmer Rebullos, 27, King Michael Melgazo, 15, Leonilo Villaro, 28, Doroteo Libres, 50, Roselyn Lasmarias, 42, Wilbert Fornis Alingasa, 14, Guillermo Solera, Rogelio Managbanag, 26, Banoy Abes, 31, Marnilo Macarat Lusuegro, Chris Angel Abina, 7, Jessie Abina, 32, and Marcelina Abina, 67.

Hao said based on the fragments recovered on the crime scene the explosive ordnance disposal unit has established that the perpetrators used a cartridge of 81 mm mortar and cellular phone as detonating device for the IED.

“At present Scene of the Crime Operatives Police Region 8 is still processing the crime scene to collect evidentiary items,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS