Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation, armed with a search warrant, raided a house being leased allegedly by Chinese nationals in Wilson St., San Juan City Monday morning.

According to an NBI agent, they found 44 drums of suspected ephedrine used as main ingredient in cooking illegal drugs known as methamphetamine or locally known as shabu.

An NBI agent said they believed the apartment was being used as the first phase to manufacture illegal drugs.

He said they could not estimate the value of the confiscated chemicals. He could not say if the raid was connected to the one done in San Juan last Friday.

Last December 23, NBI agents and San Juan police seized a total of 600 kilos of alleged shabu in two operations and arrested at least five persons.

The first operation, which was done near a fastfood restaurant, yielded 500 kilos while the second one, done near a residential area, resulted in 100 kilos. Ella Dionisio/DMS