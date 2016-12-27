A total of 14 crew members of a vessel were rescued while eight were missing after it sunk off the waters in Batangas province on Monday.

Based on an initial report, Starlite Atlantic sunk in the waters between Mabini and Maricaban Island in Batangas.

Commodore Joel Garcia, officer-in-charge of the Philippine Coast Guard, said it sent search and rescue vessel 003 and Bureau of Fisheries vessel MCS 3001 from Manila to the area

The Coast Guard could not say why Starlite was allowed to sail despite stormy weather.

The Coast Guard said half of a cargo ship in Virac, Catanduanes was submerged after being hit by strong waves Monday.

The Coast Guard said no one were onboard the ship and no oil spill was reported.

The Coast Guard also recorded four grounding incidents because of rough seas brought by Typhoon Nina.

These include the grounding of oil tanker MT Obama at the shoreline of Brgy. Dili, Gasan in Marinduque at around 6:15 am.The oil tanker drifted to the shoreline because of big waves.

There was no report of oil spill from the vessel. The marine environmental protection unit of the Coast Guard which had oil spill booms were deployed in case oil leaks. All of the 21 crew on board the tanker were safe.

At around 11 am, cargo vessel MV Shuttle Roro 5 owned by Asian Marine Transport Corporation also grounded in San Miguel, Mabini, Batangas.

The vessel with 21 crew members reportedly anchored near the area when drifted to shallow waters by big waves.

Another vessel, named MB San Miguel 12 drifted to the shore of Brgy. Talahib Pandayan, Lobo, Batangas around 10:40 am.

The vessel with eight crews was reportedly anchoring at the vicinity waters of Banalo, Batangas when it was drifted by big waves.

The PCG also recorded a total of seven wooden hulled passenger boats that were grounded to the shoreline of San Antonio, Puerto Gallera because of the very rough sea condition.

Ocean Jet 12, Ocean Jet 10, Baleno 5, Baleno 7, Baleno 8, Starlite Polaris and Starlite Bluesea were taking shelter at the shoreline when it was carried by big waves.

The PCG said its personnel were sent to the area to assess damage in the affected vessel. Robina Asido/DMS