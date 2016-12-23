President Rodrigo Duterte warned anew Thursday executives of the Anti-Money Laundering Council that if they would not cooperate with the anti-corruption and drug war of the government, they would be treated like drug addicts.

In a speech during the signing ceremony of the 2017 budget in Malacanang, Duterte slammed the council officials for not doing their job.

"We have now the money laundering report. But I am warning again central bank for the second time...you know, I'm going to charge all of you there, criminally. I'll count one to three, and if you don't resign, I will treat you as a drug addict," he said.

The council is headed by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Amado Tetangco Jr. Julia Bacay-Abad is executive director with Teresita Herbosa, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Commission, as member. No replacement has been named for Insurance Commssioner Emmanuel Dooc who was named president of the Social Security System.

Duterte said he would no longer reappoint Tetangco as central ban k governor for the third time after his term ends in July 2017.

"Tetangco is about to retire, better prepare there ‘cause I’ll give you a whack. You are all, you are all corrupt and serving master. You are not supposed to engage in politics," he said.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, in an interview after the signing of the 2017 budget, said the AMLC officials whom Duterte wants to resign include the executive director, the deputy and head of investigation.

Aguirre said two arre De Lima's fraternity brothers in their law school.

Duterte said it was during the anniversary of the National Bureau of Investigation on Nov 14 that the council heeded the request of the Department of Justice to provide some bank records of individuals allegedly involved in illegal drugs, including Senator Leila de Lima.

De Lima allegedly received huge proceeds from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison when she was justice secretary during the previous administration. But she denied the allegation.

"You know, you are contributing to the corruption of this country. You have reported to the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and submitted it (report) very late. Yet you do not have the assessment report," he said.

During the NBI anniversary, Duterte also said there was "a guy" who put up "not really a fake corporation but a set-up just to launder" money, which amounted to about P5.1 billion. He said the guy was into illegal drugs and the government is "digging into the records of the case." Celerina Monte/DMS