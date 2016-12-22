President Rodrigo Duterte invited revolutionary groups to military camps as he declared the suspension of military and police operations in observance of Christmas holidays. .

“Those of you in the Armed Forces, especially the Army, kindly open your gates and allow the people to have, to break bread with you even on Christmas Day,” Duterte said in his speech during the 81st founding anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday.

“I would like to ask the camp commanders to buy odong and sardines. It tastes good for them, for the others, the NPA’s ( New People’s Army), just give them barbeque or pansit,

“And to the NPA, don’t be afraid to go down. I guarantee you that there’s a ceasefire and I would like to declare it officially on my part so that you can, I said, go home to your families. All of you, except the criminals,” Duterte said.

Despite a unilateral ceasefire declared by the National Democratic Front and the Philippine government that began August 21, Duterte declared ceasefire from December 23 to 27 and December 31 to January 2 or 3.

“To the NPA, to the Communist Party of the Philippines, although you did not declare any cessation of hostilities somewhere. I would like to invite everybody: leave your arms where they are now, and you can come down in the city, wherever you leave, you visit your family,” he said.

Duterte also addressed his message to the members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

Duterte warned terrorist groups they are not part of the ceasefire that he have declared for the holiday season.

“To all the terrorists and kidnappers, I don’t like to see you. I don’t like to deal with you,” he said.

“Revolutionaries, the NPA, MI, MN, you can come down, be with your family, enjoy the celebrations and we will pray together… who knows in the fullness of God’s time maybe we could have peace especially the communists, they’re going well,” he added.

“So with that message I hope that I can balance the ? the weight of civilization at least in the meantime that we are here,” he added.

Duterte said “the AFP is the bedrock of our democratic ideals, since it is mandated to be the protector of our people and the guarantor of a stable state.” .

“As you observe this momentous occasion, may you all be reminded of your pivotal role in ensuring and sustaining the operational readiness of your units while being prudent so that your actions would strictly adhere to the international humanitarian law, human rights, and the rule of law,” he added.

Duterte also congratulated 14 military and civilian employees who were given awards.

They Lt. JG Reginald Balidoc who received the Distinguished Conduct Star for the acts of conspicuous courage and gallantry in the face of an armed enemy during an encounter against foreign and local terrorist organization in Butig, Lanao del Sur.

Awarded the Outstanding Achievement Medal were Col. Nestor Bautista and Maj. Dennis Guillermo while Lt. Jay Maravilla and Cpl. Felipe Barbadillo received Gold Cross Medal.

In his speech, AFP Chief Lt. Gen. Eduardo Ano emphasized the achievements of the Internal Peace and Security Plan Bayanihan of the military but he did not say if a new program will replace this as the current one ends this year.

“In the area of internal security, to date, 71 provinces are now conflict manageable and ready for further development, with six more provinces declared in 2016,” he said.

“The impact of IPSP Bayanihan has been felt across our islands, as the whole of nation approach to the challenge of winning the peace has forge dynamic partnerships to enable far-flung and indigenous communities,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS