Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald dela Rosa announced on Monday that top officials will receive Christmas bonuses ranging from P100,000 to P400,000 coming from President Rodrigo Duterte.

During the PNP Christmas party, Dela Rosa said these are the “star rank” officials from chief superintendent to himself.

Officers ranked senior superintendent and below will receive a bonus of around P50, 000.

“It’s the first time this happened in the PNP..That’s how much Duterte supports the PNP. He loves the national police that’s why we are happy,” said Dela Rosa during a Christmas party for officers and families.

He clarified the president also want to give those officials up to the last PO1 and personnel but the budget did not make it.

“The president can’t give everyone while he wants to give everyone, down to the last PO1 and NUP (non-uniformed personnel), it can’t happen. He can’t provide the money, he doesn’t know where to find the money,” he explained.

He said bonuses will be based on position and performance of officials. The PNP chief said the money did not come from illegal drugs. Ella Dionisio/DMS