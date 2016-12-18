Agnes Callamard, the United Nations special rapporteur, who will lead fact-finding mission on investigating the Philippine drug war that has killed at least 5,000 in six months, urged Manila to lift a series conditions imposed on her planned visit.

In a statement on Friday from Geneva, Callamard said the Philippines should follow a code of conduct adopted by the UN Human Rights Council for these cases.

Callamard said some conditions laid down by the Philippines “were beneath the dignity of the victims and of their mandate”

These are: Callamard holds a public debate with President Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte can put forward his own questions to “whoever he deems appropriate including the Special Rapporteur” and that the Special Rapporteur takes an oath before answering questions from government officials and the president.

“I deeply regret the Government’s position and urge the authorities to reconsider their demands,” said Callamard.

Callamard suggested that she and President Rodrigo Duterte can hold a private meeting and hold a joint press conference where Duterte can challenge the rapporteur’s findings.

But in Zamboanga City, Duterte insisted he and Callamard should debate publicly.

“No, I want it discussed in public so she can state her case. If that’s what she did then I can refute her and ask her where did you get that garbage? What extrajudicial killings?,” he said.

“I’ve been very open about everything. My order is to destroy (the drug apparatus). They did not understand the enforcement and the presidency,” he added.

Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr said in Singapore on Friday that Callamard should apologize for her “arbitrary findings” on alleged human rights violations and extrajudicial killings in the Philippines..

The Philippines said it has left it up to Callamard whether to continue her visit to the Philippines.

“She must withdraw the findings immediately and admit in public before the international community because it has unfairly damaged the country that this conclusion that she arrived at was not verified at all,” said Yasay. DMS