The Supreme Court’s Third Division has directed the Bureau of Corrections to release a convicted murderer because he had completed serving his prison sentence three years ago.

In its decision, it denied the appeal of jail officials seeking to stop the ruling of a lower court that Go has finished his jail term after his life sentence was shortened to 30 years.

“Therefore, after crediting his preventive imprisonment of nine (9) months and sixteen (16) days, and the regular Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) and Special Credit Time Allowance (SCTA) granted upon him, Go has completed serving his sentence of 30 years on Aug. 21, 2013,” the SC ruled.

Go, a construction magnate, was convicted for shooting to death Eldon Maguan, 25. in a road rage incident in 1991.

In 1993, the San Juan City Regional Trial Court found Go guilty for murder and sentenced him to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years imprisonment. He started serving his sentence on April 30, 1996 at the New Bilibid Prison.

In 2008, Go, with 24 inmates were given a colonist status, which is given to an inmate who has served imprisonment with good conduct for a period equivalent to one fifth of the maximum term of his prison sentence. This reduces jail terms to 30 years.

In 2011, ABS-CBN reported that Go allegedly tried to leave New Bilibid Prisons but could not show a permit. In 2012, he again went missing and later claimed he and his nephew were “abducted” by four men wearing National Bureau of Investigation IDs. They were recovered in Tanuan, Batangas and Bureau of Corrections head Gaudencio Pangilinan later resigned in December that year. DMS