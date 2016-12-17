The alleged high profile illegal drug supplier who surrendered to Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa was allowed to leave Camp Crame, according to the head of the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group Friday.

Senior Superintendent Albert Ferro, in an ambush interview during the first founding anniversary of the group, said Lovely Impal Adam left the headquarters last week.

“She is not here and what we know is she is already with her family,” he said.

Impal surrendered to PNP chief dela Rosa last December 4.

Ferro explained that Adam was allowed to go since there are no criminal complaints filed against her. He added the agency doesn’t have any legal basis to detain her.

“Unfortunately, there is no warrant of arrest and any case file against her that’s why we don’t have the authority or legal basis to detain her,” he said.

Asked if they are planning to file a case against Adam, Ferro said it will depend on the local police units where her illegal drug activities are located..

He said they respect her voluntary surrender to PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa and her request not to be interviewed or presented to media.

He said members of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are providing security to Impal.

During last month’s Senate hearing, Kerwin Espinosa, allegedly the biggest drug lord in Eastern Visayas revealed that Impal in one of his top source of illegal drugs. Ella Dionisio/DMS