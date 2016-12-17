The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the China Coast Guard have concluded on Friday their first meeting to discuss establishing a joint committee.

In a statement, the PCG said during the two-day meeting, both sides had a "friendly exchange of views" on the creation of the Joint Coast Guard Committee (JCGC).

The establishment of JCGC was agreed by both sides in the Memorandum of Understanding signed in October during the state visit of President Rodrigo Duterte in China upon the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Both sides explored possible programs of maritime cooperation, including combating drug trafficking and other maritime crimes, marine environmental protection, maritime search and rescue, and capacity-building in related areas," the PCG said.

Officials of both coast guards had substantial discussion on an interim arrangement for a proposed hotline communication between them.

The JCGC, once established, will serve as an avenue for both coast guards to strengthen mutual trust, deepen confidence, intensify communications and exchange, enhance friendly cooperation based on equality, reciprocity, and consensus.

Prior to Duterte's administration, the Philippines and China were engaged in a tense territorial dispute in the South China Sea. In July, the United Nations Arbitral Tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines on its petition against China's nine-dash line in the disputed waters.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the Foreign Affairs Leading Group of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also participated.

The second organizational meeting and the inaugural meeting of the JCGC will be held in February 2017 in the Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS