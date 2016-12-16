Net satisfaction ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte for December declined slightly buu remained “:very good”, pollster Social Weather Stations said Thursday.

Duterte’s rating was 63 percent compared to 64 percent in September. No reason was given for the slight fall, however there was a concern about “publicly cursing foreign officials.”

SWS said 51 percent agree that Duterte’s habit of “publicly cursing foreign or international officials whom he does not like is harmful to the relations of the Philippines with the countries or institutions of these officials.”

It added that 33 percent disagree while 16 percent was undecided.

The survey was done on December 3 to 16 using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults nationwide, SWS said. DMS.