The arrival of United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings Agnes Callamard would depend on her compliance on the conditions set by the Philippine government, Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Singapore where he accompanied President Rodrigo Duterte in a state visit, Yasay said the government has not cancelled Callamard's trip to the country.

"It is up to Callamard to agree and comply with the conditions imposed by President Duterte in inviting her to visit the Philippines," he said.

Duterte has set certain conditions before a UN representative could come to the country to probe into alleged extrajudicial killings.

These include holding public debate and those who would be interviewed should first took their oath. The President should also be given the chance to ask questions.

Yasay, in an earlier interview, said the foreigners who would want to investigate but could not comply with the conditions set by the President are barred from coming.

The UN and other foreign governments, as well as the human rights groups, have raised concern on the alleged summary killings of individuals allegedly involved in illegal drugs in the wake of the government's war against the menace. Celerina Monte/DMS