SINGAPORE ? President Rodrigo Duterte and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong agreed Thursday to improve border security between the Philippines and Singapore.

Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said the two leaders tackled issues on fighting terrorism and in combating illegal drugs. Drug trafficking is punishable by death under Singaporean laws.

Interviewed at sidelines of the bilateral meeting in Istana, Yasay said: “We talked about the areas of cooperation particularly in the fight against terrorism, the fight against illegal drugs. These are basic things that we both have to pursue, and also in the area of cooperation to securing borders from transnational crimes.” .

Talks between Duterte and Lee on terrorism and increasing security presence at borders came following reports the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has been expanding operations in Asia, particularly in Sulu.

In his departure speech last Tuesday, Duterte said a Singaporean national leads a terror cell in Sulu. The group is also made up of Malaysian and Indonesian nationals with Filipino members.

"You know, in Sulu now, there’s a group there, the extremist, maybe ISIS, which is led by a Singaporean. And there are Malaysians and Indonesians and Filipinos," Duterte said in his departure speech for Cambodia and Singapore.

The Philippine military has tagged Sulu as the headquarters of the Abu Sayyaf that has been behind kidnappings of foreigners and even Filipinos.

Duterte had warned the ISIS wants to form a caliphate in Mindanao. He said kidnappings happen in the Malacca Strait and even in the Celebes Sea. Suspects bring their victims to Sulu and hold them for ransom.

President Tony Tan Keng Yam led the formal arrival honors for Duterte at his official residence and office in Istana before the bilateral meeting. This was followed by Duterte’s meeting with Lee. DMS