President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he might no longer finish his six-year term, which will end in 2022.

Duterte made the statement before the Filipino community in Cambodia Tuesday amid his earlier admission he has health issues.

The 71-year old Duterte said his being president is his "last hurrah."

"After 77, I'm not sure if I would still be around till the end of my term. But I just want you guys, Filipino, to take a taste of, a respite of corruption," he said.

Duterte earlier admitted that he has been suffering from daily migraine attacks and he has issues with his spine.

But he denied having cancer, an issue raised against him when he was still running for the presidency.

Duterte also said when he dies, he wants his body cremated. He did not want to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

"When I die, burn my body, cremation and just place me beside my mother and father. I don't want (to be buried) at the Libingan ng mga Bayani," he said.

The national heroes' cemetery has become controversial after the remains of late President Ferdinand Marcos were surreptitiously interred there last November. Celerina Monte/DMS