Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the National Democratic Front (NDF), an umbrella group of all leftist organizations, cannot control their personnel from conducting extortion and violence.

“The problem with the NDF is they cannot stop their personnel from extortion activity and burning of trucks and equipment,” Lorenzana said.

“That is why the president said, you should stop that, so we can talk otherwise, we will stop the talks,” he added.

Lorenzana said they received reports about the continuing extortions by the New People’s Army (NPA).

Amid the claim of the communist group that the military operation is endangering the peace process, Lorenzana said the military and police cannot be prevented from conducting law enforcement operations.

“They cannot prevent the military or the police in conducting law enforcement operations,” Lorenza said.

“They are always saying that we are encroaching on their area. What area they are talking about? The president said they do not have area, this is the Republic of the Philippines and I am the president, he said, and the military can go anywhere they want to enforce the laws of the land,” he added.

Lorenzana said the military will continue with its operations despite the request of the CPP-NPA-NDF to withdraw soldiers from their area.

“No, no, no, pull out of troops. For us we will go there if there are reports of the lawless elements, we will go there,” he said.

Lorenzana supported the signing of a bilateral agreement between the CPP and the government.

“Hopefully if this will be signed, the NDF can control their people, not to perpetuate all these criminal acts in the countryside,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS