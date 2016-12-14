China’s top diplomat to Manila clarified President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks Beijing was ready to ship firearms to the Philippines, saying both countries “have not come to the stage of finalizing such deal.”

“It is not a done deal yet,” Ambassador Zhao Jianhua said at a Chinese Embassy Christmas reception for the media Monday night.

Duterte over the weekend said firearms ordered by Philippines from China, the cost of which are payable in 25 years, are ready to be shipped. Duterte said China was rushing him to have the weapons delivered.

“China is pressing me that the firearms are there. I will accept them. It's already approved,” said Duterte during a speech when he visited the military’s Northern Luzon Command in Tarlac City.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters in Tuesday he will meet Zhao and the Chinese defense attach? over this issue.

“If the firearms are already dedicated to us, let us see,” said Lorenzana. He said the metallurgy of Chinese weapons have improved since 20 years ago.

Zhao told reporters both countries are “still exploring possibilities” as both sides are still in the initial stages of discussion.

If the deal pushes through, Zhao said China could give the Philippines “light arms and not heavy equipment.”

“The arms that the Filipino side is interested in is arms for fighting against terrorism and anti-drug campaign, things like that. It’s not for heavy weapons or equipment,” he said.

The Philippines, he added, needs more firearms because it has “so many new members of the police and the army.” DMS/Robina Asido