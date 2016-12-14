President Rodrigo Duterte has welcomed Japan's offer of assistance to his government's war on illegal drugs, a Japanese official said on Monday night.

Katsuyuki Kawai, special assistant to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in a press conference at the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City, said during his courtesy call on Duterte in Malacanang, one of the issues they discussed was the campaign against illegal drugs.

"President Duterte mentioned repeatedly that the Philippines wholeheartedly welcomes the dispatch of the Japanese team this time, and the Philippines really appreciates the Japanese assistance for the anti-drug measures," Kawai said

A Japanese mission is in the Philippines for about one week to find out the assistance that Tokyo could extend on the campaign against the drug menace.

The mission started on Monday and the members are also scheduled to go to Davao City.

Kawai said it is "beneficial to transfer Japan's counter measure to the Philippines."

Asked of specific help Japan could extend to the Philippines, he said, "the government of Japan is still considering seriously what sort of measures will be effective, meaningful;, fruitful for your country's anti-drug activities."

Meanwhile, in his departure speech for Cambodia and Singapore, Duterte said from the P5 billion given by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to his office, P1 billion would be earmarked in treating drug addicts.

But in jest, Duterte said those who could no longer be treated would be given rope so that they could hang themselves. Celerina Monte/DMS