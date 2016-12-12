Three soldiers were killed and 17 others were wounded in a firefight with the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group on Saturday, military said on Sunday.

The government troops from the 35th Infantry Battalion under the Joint Task Force Sulu encountered about 150 Abu Sayyaf bandits under Radullan Sahiron while conducting operations in Brgy. Kabbontakkas, Patikul, Sulu at around 10am, said Maj. Filemon Tan, spokesman of the military's Western Mindanao Command.

The confrontation lasted for about an hour and 45 minutes before the bandits withdrew, bringing with them a number of casualties, he said.

"As a result, the government suffered three killed and 17 wounded in action, while undetermined on the ASG," he said.

Additional troops were deployed in the area to support the engaging troops, Tan said.

The government troopers who were killed and wounded were immediately extricated from the area.

Of those wounded, 15 suffered slight injuries, while the two others "who needed medical attention" were airlifted to Zamboanga City. DMS