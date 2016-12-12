President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Sunday that he will address the problem of extrajudicial killings and to allot additional P1 billion for the rehabilitation of drug dependents.

In a speech in Tarlac province, the Chief Executive even apologized for those who were affected by his administration's intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

"I am very, very sorry if...not for the decision, but I'm sorry for those who were hit (by the war on drugs)," he said as he urged those involved in illegal drugs to stop.

"I'm willing to spend another one billion (pesos)...I'm hurt to kill Filipino. Do you think I enjoy (killing)?," he added.

He said the P1 billion could be spent for the drugs that can be used in treating the drug users.

He acknowledged that his war on drugs has been getting a lot of flak and criticisms.

"I can understand the church. I can understand the libertarians. I can understand the bleeding hearts," Duterte said.

But he stressed he could not stop yet the campaign against illegal drugs as he noted the estimated four million Filipinos who are into it.

"Forgive me, I cannot lose the momentum here. I will address the problems of extrajudicial killings. It is not our job, believe me," he added.

Over 5,000 drug suspects have already been killed since July 1, shortly after Duterte assumed the presidency. Of the total number, more than 2,000 perished during the police operations.

Some foreign governments, such as the United States and European Union, the church and local and foreign human rights groups have already raised concern on the increasing number of alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects in the country. Celerina D. Monte/DMS