Three Abu Sayyaf Group members, led by the leader in the Samal kidnapping incident, were killed while two were captured and two missing after an encounter with Sabah security forces in Lahad Datu, Malaysia last Thursday.

Major Filemon Tan, Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command spokesman on Saturday, confirmed reports by Sabah authorities about the shootout with the members of the Abu Sayyaf Group.

Tan said “Hamid, an ASG spotter, was identified as the leader of the Abu Sayyaf members who were involved in the kidnapping of Robert Hall, John Ridsdel, Kjartan Sekkingstad and Maritess Flor on September 21, 2015 at the Ocean View Resort in Camudmud, Samal City, Davao del Sur.”

Tan said Abu Sayyaf members were prevented by security forces in Sabah from executing their kidnapping plans by engaging them in a surprise shootout.

He said the speedboat of the Abu Sayyaf members was sunk during the fight.

Tan said based on initial report and validation made by Western Mindanao Command, the shootout resulted in the killing of Abraham Hamid, leader of the Samal kidnapping incident, and two cohorts.

“Two Abu Sayyaf members were also apprehended, identified as Samsung Aljan and Awal Hajal, while two are missing,” he said.

“He was also tagged in the kidnapping of four Indonesian crew members of Tugboat Henry,” he said.

“The death of Hamid is a big blow to the ASG as it neutralized one of the notorious bandits leader and will degrade their capability for spotting and kidnapping victims in the future,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS