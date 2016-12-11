The Philippine government on Saturday thanked Japan for its support to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug war.

The expression of gratitude is in response to Tokyo’s sending a delegation of Japanese officials on Monday to discuss possible cooperation in support of the Philippines’ anti-drug measures.

“We thank Japan for understanding and supporting our anti-drug campaign,” Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun.

He is optimistic the cooperation will lead to a common action plan to defeat the drug problem in the country.

“Fighting illegal drugs should be a concern of one country. It is shared responsibility of all,” Abella added.

The Japanese visit is the result of President Rodrigo Duterte’s official trip to Japan last October, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The ceremony starts at 2:30 pm on Monday, December 12 at the Embassy of Japan followed by a visit at the health department’s treatment and rehab center at Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan.

The group will conduct "study of possible cooperation in the Philippine’s anti-drug measures" with related agencies such as Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Police Agency, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The mission will have a discussion with Philippine government agencies in both Metro Manila and Davao City. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS