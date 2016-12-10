A Japanese mission will arrive in Manila next week to determine the possible assistance that Tokyo could extend to the Duterte administration's anti-drug war, the Japanese Embassy said.

This as the Philippine government welcomed Tokyo's move to help in the administration's effort.

"The issue of cooperation versus drugs was discussed during Pres. Duterte's visit to Japan and Japan indicated interest in this area of cooperation," said Foreign Affairs spokesman Charles Jose.

Duterte embarked on an official visit to Japan in October upon the invitation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The arrival of a delegation of Japanese police officials is the result of the discussion in Tokyo, he added.

According to the Embassy statement, the mission will arrive on December 12 and will stay till December 16.

The group will conduct "study of possible cooperation in the Philippine’s anti-drug measures" with related agencies such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Police Agency, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The mission will have a discussion with Philippine government agencies in Metro Manila and Davao City.

Upon the launch of the mission, Katsuyuki Kawai, special advisor to the Japanese prime minister, will join the kickoff ceremony on December 12.

Kawai and the mission will have a site visit at the government-operated rehabilitation center in Taguig City. Celerina Monte/DMS