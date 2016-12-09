Commodore Athelo Ybanez is the officer-in-charge of the Philippine Coast Guard even the agency has yet to receive the suspension by the Ombudsman of 25 personnel, led by its top official, who is in London for an international maritime meeting.

“Yes, we are still waiting for the order,” Commander Armando Balilo, Coast Guard spokesman said Thuirsday.

“Presently we haven’t receive the order from the Department of Transportation (DOTr). The suspension order will be forwarded to them,” Balilo added

When asked who will replace Rear Admiral William Melad when the preventive suspension will be served, Balilo said it will be based on the “prerogative of the DOTr”.

Balilo said the other active Coast Guard personnel who are in the Ombudsman suspension order are still at the headquarters in Manila.

“When the Ombudsman made the announcement, he was in London to represent the country at the International Maritime Organization Council Meeting, but I’m sure he already knows about it and anytime he may return to face the problem,” he said.

Balilo said among the 25 personnel that suspended by the Ombudsman, only 19 are still active. The other six were retired and separated from service. Robina Asido/DMS