President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday the Chinese gaming tycoon who allegedly tried to bribe Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has sent feelers to him that he would return to settle his obligation.

In an interview in Albay province, Duterte said Jack Lam, the operator of Fontana Leisure Parks and Casino at Clark Freeport in Pampanga, expressed concern over his 6,000 employees who might lose their jobs if his business would close.

"Now, I'd like to announce in advance because to avoid speculation, Jack Lam has sent feelers that he would like to come back. One, because he takes pity of the 6,000 plus Filipinos out of job. Second, he said he would settle his obligation," he said.

Duterte said when Lam returns, the government would rescind the contract on his business which was signed during the administration of late President Corazon Aquino.

"That contract was signed during Cory's time is no longer acceptable to me. He only pays one percent while the rest of the guys there are paying 10 (percent)," he said.

Duterte has ordered Lam's arrest despite absence of a formal charge. He said the Chinese businessman could be arrested for economic sabotage.

He also ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to stop the operation of Lam's businesses.

Duterte said Lam might no longer face any charges if he agrees to the conditions.

"Of course, you cannot condone crime but that is really very messy. Investigation for what? So, I want all investors to come in," he added.

Director General Ronald Dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police, said in a separate press conference:"I will relay to him (Lam) the firm and unconditional intentions of the President”.

Lam is accused of running an online gambling business at Fontana Leisure Park and Hotel in Pampanga where 1,316 Chinese nationals were recently captured by authorities for working illegally.

"He should pay the proper dues at Pagcor (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.), said Dela Rosa.

Lam, through his lawyer Raymond Fortun, denied involvement in the online gambling business of his fellow Chinese nationals and insisted he is a legitimate businessman.

Duterte on Saturday ordered law enforcement agencies to arrest Lam but records from the Immigration show the Chinese trade left on November 29 on board a flight for Hong Kong. Celerina Monte, Emmanuel Tupas/DMS