Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa revealed that tycoon Jack Lam is planning to surrender to authorities.

“As of now we have feelers that he will surrender. They said he will return,” Dela Rosa told reporters in an ambush interview in Camp Aguinaldo yesterday.

Dela Rosa said he was given instructions from the president to arrest Lam whom they think are currently staying in Macao.

“He will return home and surrender. That is his feeler to me,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Lam arrested last week as his online gambling business has been allegedly operating without a permit at the Fontana Leisure Park and Casino Hotel in Pampanga.

More than 1,000 Chinese were arrested after they were found to be working without a permit in Lam’s online gambling. Robina Asido/DMS