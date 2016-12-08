President Rodrigo Duterte advises parents and relatives of drug dependents to lock them inside their houses.

“Eight out of ten (addict) will really slide, will return (to drug use), so if your family member is on drugs this is what you have to do, restrict them from going out of the house in the meantime or have your son or husband, checked and we will gladly bring him to the (Fort Magsaysay in) Nueva Ecija, many rooms were vacant, I will spend for the medicines and all,” Duterte said Wednesday in Camp Aguinaldo.

“But in the meantime, to all of the addicts I will apprehend you… do not loiter around the sidewalk when you’re up to ask for money and molest… extort and holdup people… do not do that, you should be restricted to quarters like soldiers,” Duterte said.

“To the mother and father better lock them, don’t let them roam outside the streets. They will just disturb people outside. They will be arrested,” he added.

Duterte said the country is affected by illegal drugs, especially in the police.

“I was really appalled. I knew the seriousness of the problem, how the drug industry was blooming into something very, very serious. But I did not have enough wherewithal’s to make the proper evaluation,” Duterte said.

“And it was only when I became president that I was really horrified, appalled by the number of Filipinos already hit by the contamination of shabu,” he added.

Duterte said after giving a thick copy of a list of persons linked to illegal drugs to Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III and House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, he sent a copy to the Supreme Court.

“There are names of my friends, politicians and all, police, prosecutors, judges. So I don’t know if I’d be, if it is proper for me to be saying it in public. But I sent also one thick folder to the Supreme Court and I just wrote there, for whatever it may be worth to you,” he said.

Duterte said the same copy was given to the Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff as they support the Philippine National Police in its anti-illegal drug operations. Robina Asido/DMS