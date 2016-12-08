An intelligence officer responsible for Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, the leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines, is the new chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday named Lt. Gen. Eduardo A?o as the new AFP chief. He assumed command in the afternoon during the retirement of General Ricardo Visaya and change of command ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo.

Aside from friends, family member, soldiers, government officials and foreign ambassadors the event was attended by former President Fidel Ramos, Congressman Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Manila Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada.

Visaya will reach his mandatory retirement age of 56 on December 8..

Like Visaya and his predecessor Gen. Hernando Iriberri, A?o is also a graduate of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) class of 1983.

He was Intelligence Service of the AFP (ISAFP) chief before he became the Philippine Army chief last year.

Among his achievements include the neutralization of New People’s Army (NPA) commander Leoncio Pitao or alias Ka Parago last year. A?o was the commander of the 10 th Infantry Division.

Despite the death of Parago, who is reportedly a friend of President Rodrigo Duterte, A?o was still appointed as the chief of staff of the armed forces.

In his speech, Duterte said he will not interfere in the system of promotions within the armed forces.

“Of the many things I promised the people of this nation, one was that I would not tinker with the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the matter of promotion and assignments,” he said.

Duterte said he made the same promise with the Philippine National Police (PNP) but he also emphasized that he had to take the bull by the horns after learning a lot of problems inside the organization.

“I gave the same statement for the PNP. But you know, as it turned out, after I assumed office, that the PNP was a fractured organization. I just realized there were so many men and officers involved in the drugs industry,” Duterte said.

“So I had to take bull by the horn. I did not tinker, I said, as I promised, to the Armed Forces. I said, the promotions and all others were the product of the Board of Generals and the recommendation of your head of department,” he added.

“I never asked or whispered to anybody, who, for what, and for whom. I kept my promise to the Armed Forces of the Philippines and it will remain to be so until the end of my term. I will not interfere,” Duterte noted.

Duterte congratulated A?o and assured a civilian position for Visaya.

“I’d like to congratulate General A?o on his assumption as the Chief of Staff. I’d like to express the gratitude of, for and behalf of the Filipino people kay General Visaya for a job really well, very well done,” he said.

“General A?o, welcome. Sir, General Visaya, choose the position you want. Choose your position, that is how grateful the nation is to you. Choose the position that you want,” he added.

In his speech, A?o assured Duterte of his loyalty.

“Once, again for our beloved President Rodrigo Duterte, Thank you sir for giving me the opportunity to lead the armed forces, you can expect my loyal service,” he said.

He said he will lead the AFP in sustaining focused military operations against the Abu Sayyaf Group, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and other local and foreign terrorist groups like the Maute group.

Ano will reach his mandatory retirement age of 56 on October 26 next year. Robina Asido/DMS