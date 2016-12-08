The Philippines and Japan are discussing the possibility of relaxing the stringent requirements for Filipino health workers in Japan through "home nursing" instead of care giving, Manila’s new ambassador to Tokyo said on Wednesday.

This, as the Commission on Appointments confirmed the appointment of Jose C. Laurel V, as the country's envoy to Japan and three other candidates.

In an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun after his confirmation, Laurel said it is an honor for him to be confirmed by the powerful CA.

"So, I am elated not only for myself but also for my family," Laurel said, noting his late father became envoy to Japan.

"Our relationship (with Japan) is at its highest. It is second to none compared to other countries. Let me not mention them, but you are aware that our relationship with our former colonizers is not really doing well. Our neighbors, we have a problem with the waters," he said, apparently referring to the United States and China.

"But our former opponents in the Second World War are now our best allies and I attribute this to the work done by my father particularly and my grandfather's legacy and it's a great (honor) to serve the Filipinos," Laurel said.

Asked of his plans to further the relationship of the two countries, he said Manila and Tokyo are going to discuss the employment requirements to Japan, specifically on home nursing.

"We're talking about trying to amend the regulations of care giving but rather home nursing which does not need examination, the language, Japanese Nihonggo," he said, noting the difficulty in passing the language level examinations.

He expressed optimism that removing stringent requirement for health workers would be approved. "It is actually a pragmatic reality. You see, there is already a decline in the population," Laurel said.

He said the number of young Japanese people is declining, while the older ones are increasing.

"It's a matter of reality. People are getting old. Unless they get it from other countries (but) I don't think they would get it from Indonesia. There are different standards from each country," Laurel explained.

Laurel also said there are discussions on tourist visa requirements for Japan and the possible entry of more Japanese investors to the Philippines.

"So we are also talking about transferring the subcontractors system that would support other industries other than just automotive in the Philippines," Laurel said.

He said there are a lot of opportunities for the Filipinos "so long as we keep the Philippines safe and that we are straight forward, honest."

Now that he is confirmed, he said the Department of Foreign Affairs will forward his nomination to Japan. He expects to go to Japan by January next year. Celerina Monte/DMS