Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa on Monday admitted it was President Rodrigo Duterte who ordered him to reinstate a police officer who later led an operation which killed a suspected drug lord and an inmate in a sub-provincial jail in Leyte last month.

Breaking his silence on who instructed him to reinstate Superintendent Marvin Marcos as head of the regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Dela Rosa it was Duterte who gave the instruction, confirming the president's revelation last Friday.

But in Monday’s hearing, Dela Rosa, under questioning by Senator Leila de Lima, admitted Duterte was the "kumpadre" who told him to reinstate Marcos.

"The president is my kumpadre and godfather in my wedding," said Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa also said alleged drug lord Lovely Adam Impal, whom the younger Espinosa claimed was his biggest source of illegal drugs, surrendered to the police.

Dela Rosa could not recall when he relieved Marcos from his post but he said it happened shortly after the younger Espinosa was brought back in the country last October 18.

He reinstated Marcos on the same day after receiving a call from Go, who in turn passed the phone to Duterte.

Dela Rosa admitted he was "puzzled" about Duterte's directive but followed the order as it came from the chief executive.

"To be frank, I was puzzled your honor but who am I to question the wisdom of the president? He has his reason which he explained later," he said.

Marcos led a group of policemen during serving a search warrant against the late Albuera town Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., who died in what the officer said was an armed encounter.

In the same senate hearing, Marcos was also accused by the widow of a police officer of being the mastermind of the ambush of her husband last September 16. Marcos denied the charge of Mylene Son, wife of Chief Inspector Jesus Son.

Duterte said Friday he gave the order through the cellphone of Special Assistant to the President Secretary Christopher Go. His reason is he is conducting own investigation into Marcos' alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

Dela Rosa first revealed in an interview over ANC a high-ranked government official asked him to reinstate Marcos, whom he ordered relieved in October following the revelation of suspected drug lord Roland "Kerwin" Espinosa the officer is among those on the take from illegal drugs.

He got the information from police officials who arrived from Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates where the young Espinosa was arrested.

"My relief order on Marcos was based on the premise that he is being implicated by Kerwin Espinosa as receiving drug payola," said Dela Rosa

In subsequent interviews with the press, Dela Rosa changed his tune and said the official was not that influential and was only his "kumpadre" or friend and he only did it out of humanitarian consideration for Marcos' family who were left in Leyte .

A visibly emotional de Lima, who was implicated by Espinosa in the drug trade, asked Dela Rosa why he did not immediately reveal Duterte's involvement.

"So you would eventually point to the president if the Senate forced you," de Lima asked, to which Dela Rosa said he would have if was cornered.

"I swore not to tell a lie but I was talking to the media," said dela Rosa .

It became tense when Dela Rosa challenged de Lima to take his job instead.

"Let's change our positions. You be the PNP chief," said dela Rosa . Committee chairman Senator Panfilo Lacson reminded him not to make such statements. Emmanuel Tupas, Robina Asido /DMS