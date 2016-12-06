The Philippine National Police closed the online gaming facility owned by Jack Lam in Pampanga.

“Just yesterday, last night the online gaming facilities of Lam in Fontana ( Leisure Park and Casino Hotel) was already closed. It was closed by virtue of an order coming by the president,” PNP Director General Roland Dela Rosa told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo Monday..

He said the closure of Lam’s online gaming facility was implemented by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) with the PNP personnel.

Dela Rosa said the government authorities will conduct its next operation against the other gaming facility of Lam in the province of Ilocos Norte .

“Next is the Fort Ilocandia (Hotel and Casino) another facility of Jack Lam,” he said.

Dela Rosa said since there is no warrant of arrest against Lam, police will wait for him to arrive.

The justice department issued a lookout bulletin for Lam on Monday. Records from the justice department said Lam left the country on November 29.

“We will wait for his (Lam) return here ( Philippines ), if we were not able to coordinate to Hong Kong , Macao or China enforcement agencies because right now there is no warrant of arrest issued against him. So we cannot go to Interpol to include his name to red notice because all of our transaction with other foreign re-enforcement agencies is via Interpol,” he said.

“If he is here even without the warrant of arrest we will apprehend him based on the order of the president, (because) economic sabotage is a continuing crime… so we can still invoke the doctrine of hot pursuit operation,” Dela Rosa added. .

Dela Rosa said Lam will be facing charges of bribery.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the arrest of Lam after 1,316 Chinese nationals allegedly working illegally were apprehended in Fontana Leisure Park and Casino Hotel in Clark last month. They were working in his online gaming business which the government says has no permit. Robina Asido/DMS