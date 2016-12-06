President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he is ready if his term of office would be shortened because it is part of destiny.

Duterte made the statement amid growing criticisms against his administration and the resignation of Vice President Leni Robredo, a member of the opposition Liberal Party, from the cabinet.

"I don't really care. Pray that I will get lost. If I go out next month, that is part of being the believer of God. I give you this destiny. You will be president of your country but unfortunately until six months only. Then so be it," he said.

Duterte said his critics could hold demonstrations. "You want to demonstrate? I give you the streets, 365 days a year, 30 days in a month, seven days including Sundays, you can demonstrate just do not do violent things. I have no problem with that," he said.

Duterte said if he is killed, it is also part of destiny.

But while he is the president, Duterte said he will make sure to eradicateh illegal drugs and address criminality and corruption.

Robredo quit as chairperson of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council after Duterte directed her not to attend cabinet meetings.

Duterte's spokesmen said the reason for barring Robredo in the cabinet meetings was due to irreconcilable differences.

The president told those in the opposition to just wait when he would step down from power. "Since you already waited, so let's wait each other and you have had your days," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS