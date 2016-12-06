President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he could order the release of about 130 political detainees only if the government and the communist rebels could show him a signed document.

Duterte did not say which document he was referring to during his speech at the Malacanang grounds where he led the lighting of a 12-foot Christmas tree.

The government has been pushing hard for a bilateral ceasefire with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front. It is targeting December 10, but the NDF has said it was not possible. The two sides acknowledged that there were still issues that need to be ironed out first.

The government and the communist rebels have their respective existing unilateral truce.

Duterte said he could not just heed the call of the leftist rebels to release those 130 political detainees.

"I said I cannot. I cannot give you that. I’m sorry but I have already conceded so much on the side of the government. But ...if you can show me a document signed by the Republic of the Philippines representatives and the communist, then I will release the 120, 30 plus more," he said.

Duterte said he would release political detainees who are more than 70 years old and those with incurable diseases before Christmas time.

Political detainees have been on hunger strike since Saturday to demand their release from the government.

"There’s really no point in detaining a person who is old and who is sick. It’s a very awkward feeling. I'm uncomfortable," Duterte said.

Meanwhile, Duterte said he is satisfied with the talks with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

"And we are also talking to the MILF, talking to the MN (Moro National Liberation Front). And the MILF has shown its sincerity to talk to us about peace," he said.

But as to the MNLF faction led by Nur Misuari, he said Misuari "chooses to be different." "But he (Misuari) said that he will work with us in government to find peace."

Duterte said he was happy except for the extremists.

"That would really be a danger to our country in the days to come. And they showed an example of what they intend to do and was there in Butig, (Lanao del Sur) occupying every government building, and raising the flag of ISIS ," he said referring to the local terrorist Maute Group.

Duterte said he did not want Filipinos killing each other, thus the government is trying "to find ways to accommodate you."

The government has been going after the Maute Group and the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group, which is holding several foreign and Filipino hostages. Celerina Monte/DMS