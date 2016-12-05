A grenade exploded inside the house of a mayor in Apayao on Saturday, killing one person and injuring three others, police said on Sunday.

Tuguegarao Police Chief Superintendent Jerome Tamayo said in a radio interview that two unidentified suspects threw a grenade around 7:30 pm at the house of Conner, Apayao Mayor Leonardo Dangoy located in Barangay Caritan in Tuguegarao City.

Tamayo identified the victim as Medrano Pilic who is the cook of Dangoy. The victim sustained shrapnel wounds in his head and chest that caused his instant death.

Dangoy’s son, Omar, nephew Derick and his granddaughter Aiza sustained minor injuries.

Tamayo said the suspects on board a motorcycle fled to unknown direction after the incident.

He said the mayor was inside his house when the incident happened.

He refused to confirm if the explosion was politically motivated as investigation has been ongoing. Ella Dionisio/DMS