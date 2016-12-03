President Rodrigo Duterte said it would not be surprising Davao City is celebrating the birthday of Emperor Akihito because Japan has been helping the Philippines, particularly Davao, a lot.

Duterte graced the advance birthday celebration of the Emperor in Davao City on Thursday night, which was graced by Japanese Ambassador Kazuhide Ishikawa.

"So Mr. Ambassador , it might sound sentimental, but really you have or your country has done a lot for us, especially (in) Davao. And it should not surprise you that every birthday of the Emperor, invariably it is done in Davao. Why? Why, because there are the so many Japanese descended Filipinos here in Davao City. They were here for almost a century," Duterte said in a speech.

Emperor Akihito, who visited the Philippines with Empress Michiko early this year, will celebrate his 83rd birthday on December 23.

"So, we have these excellent ties with the Japanese, people and government. I asked advice that we hold it with the sacred hollows of Bataan because our relationship with the Japanese people and government is different," Duterte said.

Duterte cited the long relations of the two countries in industry and business.

He noted the Japan International Cooperation Agency is the top bilateral source of the Philippine’ official development assistance. Celerina Monte/DMS