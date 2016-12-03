President Rodrigo Duterte was set Friday night to call United States President-elect Donald Trump and congratulate him for his victory.

According to the president’s official schedule sent to the media, Duterte would made the "congratulatory call" to Trump at 10:30pm from Davao City.

Duterte was among the world leaders who greeted Trump after he defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton last month.

Duterte’s scheduled telephone call came as the US ambassador-designate Sung Kim arrived in Manila Thursday night.

Kim, who was born in South Korea but grew up in Los Angeles, expressed confidence that the relationship of the two countries would continue to grow and deepen.

"We welcome the new Ambassador of the United States," said Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Marie Banaag.

"We hope for better talks and negotiation, diplomacy with the US because our counterpart from the US is an Asian," Banaag said.

On Thursday evening, speaking at the advance birthday celebration of Emperor Akihito in Davao, Duterte said he is “comfortable with the existing relationship” with the US regarding its military alliance.

“It’s just a matter of treating each other,” said Duterte. He said the US “went overboard in matters of dealing with a country.” Duterte was referring to the US reaction as the death toll on the Philippines’ war against illegal drug rose. .

Duterte said “this will not happen again because I will not allow it during my term.”

“They have, you know, looked down upon the previous presidents but not, I said, don’t do it again with me because we will end up spitting each other’s face,” he added.

Duterte denounced US and outgoing President Barack Obama for raising concerns on alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects amid a war on illegal drugs.

He even declared the Philippines “separation” from America in terms of military support.

Kim was special representative for North Korea Policy and deputy assistant secretary for South Korea and Japan. From November 2011 until October 2014, he was US ambassador to South Korea.

Kim has also served as the special envoy for the six-party talks with the rank of ambassador. He has served in a variety of positions in the East Asia Pacific region, including overseas assignments in Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong. Celerina Monte/DMS