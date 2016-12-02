Philippine health department officials on Thursday sounded the alarm on the rising incidence of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) in the country saying it already requires a “business unusual” attitude from the public.

Speaking at the press conference for the World AIDS Day 2016 celebration, health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said they are alarmed over the increase in the number of people living with HIV/AIDS, especially among the youth.

“The DOH (Department of Health) sounds the alarm on the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the country. It is increasing every day,” Ubial said.

“We have to develop a business unusual strategy, not the business as usual. This means it will not just be in health centers at hospitals. It is really going down to the communities, to the households, involving the parents, the education sector, the teachers, and involving the community,” the official added.

She said they are planning to distribute condoms in schools, specifically in school clinics, to help inform students on HIV/AIDS in 2017.

“As soon as we thresh out the strategy with the Department of Education (DepEd), we can distribute after providing them proper counselling. Of course, we also have to prepare the school authorities, teachers, principals, healthcare providers,” said Ubial.

She said cases began rising sharply in 2011.

“Maybe it is because of the environment, their access to information, to social media, the tri-media. The society is more open so the youth are experimenting. They connect with other people, and they get faster information. I think that is one of the things we have also to contend with,” said Ubial.

Data shows since 1984 until October 2016, there are a total of 38,114 HIV cases, with 32,099 tallied only from 2011 to 2016.

As for the youth or those aged 15-24 years old, there are a total of 10,279 HIV cases since 1984, of which 9,066 were recorded from 2011.

The health department said it is considering heeding the call of the World Health Organization (WHO) of making HIV self-testing kits available.

Ubial said they want to make HIV self-test kits available to individuals in places where they can get the adequate counseling.

“The test kits will not be available in the drug store because we will need counselling before one gets tested. The danger in not getting counselling is they might not know what to do if the result is positive. One of the things we do not want to happen is an increase in suicide rate or increase in depression or increase in hiding instead of them coming out and getting treatment,” said Ubial.

Ubial said they are hoping to register HIV self-test kits at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) soon. DMS