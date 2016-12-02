The justice department will investigate the alleged involvement of some Bureau of Immigration personnel who allegedly helped more than 70 out of the 1,316 arrested undocumented Chinese nationals in illegal online casinos at Clark Freeport in Pampanga to escape.

The 1,316 Chinese were arrested last November 25. "I am sure heads will roll," Aguirre warned.

Aguirre said he had information some of the arrested Chinese offered P100,000 to P250,000 per head to be released.

At around 3 a.m., over 70 Chinese nationals climbed over the walls of their temporary detention facility at Fontana Leisure Park and Casino Hotel. More than half were rearrested or have returned with only 26 detainees who remained missing.

Aguirre, who exercises administrative supervision over BI, said the detainees - reportedly guarded by the Special Action Force - would have not been able to escape without some aid.

"Why should they escape if nobody facilitated it? I'm sure some people helped them," he stressed. "Actually, there are many syndicates there in the BI," Aguirre said.

Aguirre said the 1,316 Chinese were temporarily detained in Fontana because they could not be accomodated at the BI jail in Taguig City.

Aguirre added those without passport would be deported to China while some applied for bail in courts.

Aguirre said the Chinese consul have been cooperating with authorities. DMS