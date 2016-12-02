President Rodrigo Duterte attended on Thursday night a gathering in Davao City to celebrate the coming birthday of Japanese Emperor Akihito.

In a speech at the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Local Government Summit in Davao City, Duterte said he had to be in a hurry because of the cocktails going on at the SMX Convention Center.

"I am the guest. It's the birthday of the Emperor. So I have to run there," Duterte said.

Duterte cited the aid that Japan has been extending to the Philippines.

He indicated he would use Japan's assistance to uplift the lives of the Filipinos, especially those in conflict-affected areas in Mindanao.

In October, Duterte visited Japan on the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He was supposed to call on Emperor Akihito before returning to Manila. Due to the death of the Emperor's 100-year old uncle, the meeting was cancelled.

The Emperor will celebrate his 83rd birthday on December 23. Celerina Monte/DMS