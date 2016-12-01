The military said on Wednesday it has regained around 85 to 90 percent of the area in Butig, Lanao del Sur which has been occupied by a local terror group.

Major Filemon Tan, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said a total of 61 members of the Maute Brothers Group were killed while 12 were wounded. Thirty-five soldiers were injured, Tan added.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs Office Chief, said the military forces occupied the old municipal hall building in Butig around 9:20 am.

“AFP Chief of Staff General Ricardo Visaya expresses his elation that our troops have successfully retaken the old municipal hall of Butig,” Arevalo said.

"It was not without the cost of life and limb of the lawless terrorist Maute Group, and the sweat and blood of our soldiers. But it has to be so to ensure that our people will live peacefully knowing that their soldiers are there to protect them,” Arevalo added.

The Office of Civil Defense at the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao said the military operation displaced a total of 2,450 families or 12, 250 individuals.

The civil defense office said the affected population came from the 12 barangays affected by the armed conflict in Butig, Lanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, said President Rodrigo Duterte “along with a few advisers visited troops of the 103rd Brigade who are at the forefront of the fight against members of a local terrorist group known locally as the Maute Group.”

Padilla said during his visit Duterte was accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, and Lt General Eduardo Ano, Army chief.

“They were met by Commander of Western Mindanao Command Lt, Gen. Mayoralgo de la Cruz, M Gen (Gerardo) Barrientos, Commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Col. Rosseler Murillo, Commander, 103rd Brigade,” he said.

Padilla said Duterte held a briefing behind closed doors with security officials and he also met troops and local officials in Butig.

“He (Duterte) encouraged the troops to persevere and do their work with the guarantee of his all out support,” Padilla said.

Padilla flew to Cagayan de Oro to visit and award soldiers who are recovering from wounds sustained during the military offensive operations in Butig.

“He was also expected to visit members of the PSG who were hurt yesterday during an unfortunate roadside bombing while enroute to the area of 103rd Brigade,” he said.

Padilla said “aggressive military operations continue to date against the local terrorist group with government troops now securing much of the municipality of Butig.” Robina Asido/DMS