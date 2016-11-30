The justice department will investigate the possible criminal liability of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) in failing to help them investigate the alleged drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said AMLC has not fully complied for 22 months with the request of the National Bureau of Investigation to look into bank accounts and paper trail of transactions from the New Bilibid Prison.

“I ordered a study if there could be a complaint to be filed [against AMLC] because I believe that there is already criminal negligence on the part of some people,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre said after the December 2014 raid at NBP by the NBI and then Secretary of Justice, now Senator Leila De Lima, the NBI made the request to the council for assistance.

President Rodrigo Duterte warned council members to cooperate with the justice department’s probe on bank transactions involving alleged proceeds from drug trafficking.

Aguirre said after Duterte’s warning, the council sent them bank documents “that is useless.”

Aguirre claimed two ranking officials of the council are fraternity brothers of De Lima.

“Two from AMLC, the second in command to the executive director and its chief investigator are her fraternity brothers from Lambda Rho,” Aguirre alleged.

The justice department is investigating the alleged link of De Lima to illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison. DMS