The Philippine Coast Guard deployed its first Multi Role Response Vessel (MRRV) from Japan and an aircraft to search five fishermen who went missing while venturing approximately 30 nautical miles away from Scarborough Shoal last week.

In a press release, the Philippine Coast Guard said the information about the missing fishermen were reported to them by certain Jereco Taneo, 51, the skipper of fishing boat “Love Miles ? 2” at around 5 pm of November 25.

The PCG said fishing boat Love Miles-2 was with the fishing boat “Antalan Tabat” when it went missing.

“He (Taneo) further stated they departed the Scarborough Shoal area on November 21 at 6 pm enroute to Sta. Cruz, Zambales when they noticed that F/bca “Antalan Tabat” was left behind,” the report said.

“The missing fishing banca was…painted white and brown and powered by an EZK engine,” it added.

Taneo and his crew reportedly arrived at Sta. Cruz at around 11:30 in the evening of the same day.

Commander Armand Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, said the Coast Guard will coordinate with the China Coast Guard to rescue the fishermen.

The Coast Guard also advised all fisherfolks of Zambales particularly those who are fishing at the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal to be on the look-out for the missing fishing boat and to help if it is sighted. Robina Asido/DMS