A government spokesman assured Filipinos President Rodrigo Duterte is in good health after rumors that he passed out on Monday morning.

"We would like to assure our people that the President is in good physical and mental health. He is strong and agile and can stand the responsibilities and demands of the presidency," Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar said in a text message to reporters.

Christopher Go , special assistant to the President, said talks Duterte passed out was "nega(tive)."

The rumors that Duterte passed out came as the president cancelled his meeting with the Bangladeshi officials in Malacanang.

The Bangladeshi officials are in the country to find out the progress made by Philippine officials to recover $81 million of their foreign reserves which made their way to Manila in February in a daring cyber heist.

Bangladesh has recovered $15 million of that amount.

"The meeting of PRRD ( Presidential Rodrigo Duterte’s initials) with Bangladeshi officials has been cancelled due to pressing matters that demand the President's immediate attention," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

"At any rate said Bangladeshi officials have already met with various heads of agencies to discuss matters regarding the heist." Celerina Monte/DMS