A vice mayor in Maguindanao province and another person were killed when unidentified armed suspects shot them dead inside their house on Sunday morning, police said.

Senior Police Officer 2 Patrick Dangalao identified the victims as Datu Saudi Ampatuan Vice Mayor Anwar Sindatok, 46, and a certain Sela Menandang, 58, who was hit by a stray bullet during the incident.

Unidentified suspects entered the house of Sindatok at around 8:45am and shot him death.

The suspects, on board a motorcycle, fled towards unknown direction after the attack.

Authorities are looking into rido or family feud as the motive in the killing.

Investigation has been ongoing to determine the identity of the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS