The Philippine government condoled with the people of the Republic of Cuba on the passing of its former president, the late Fidel Castro, 90, who died on Saturday.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement: Mr Castro was a revolutionary who upon assuming his island’s highest political office reasserted his nation’s dignity and self-worth, stood up against the West and capitalism.”

“We are one with the family of Mr. Castro, the Cuban Government, and the Cuban nation during this period of deep mourning,” said Andanar.

He said Cuba is one of the few societies that remain untouched by commercialism.

Andanar said Castro, as Cuba ’s leader, focused on providing health, education, and literacy to his constituents.

“His achievements in social development, such as establishing a universal health care and providing free education, became models for many developing nations with limited fiscal resources.” Emmanuel Tupas/DMS