Malaysia has identified 23 persons from the Philippines who are allegedly linked to kidnapping in Sabah, Manila’s embassy in Kuala Lumpur said on Tuesday.

The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) said six of the 23 whose names were released by Malaysian authorities for their involvement in kidnapping cases in waters off eastern Sabah have arrest warrants in the Philippines.

The embassy, in a statement, said 15 are being pursued by Philippine authorities in Sulu and Basilan provinces.

Individuals with outstanding warrants of arrest are Apo Mike alias Majan Sahidjuan, Hatib Hayan alias Sawadjaan, Alden Bagde alias Sayning, Muamar Askali alias Abu Rami, Idang Susukan, and Alhabsy Misaya.

The 16 others were: a certain Salvador alias Badong Muktadil, Salip Sosong alias Mohamad Apsa Abdulla, Halipa, Ibrahim, Sabri Madrasul alias Salip Jul, Las Pangit, Marajan Asiri, Raden Abuh, Bocoi, Sangbas, Berong Sairol alias Boy Master, Bensaudi Sairol alias Boy Pangit, Boy Intel, Atai Susukan, Durog Hussein and Saidul Idul.

“Philippine authorities welcome any information their Malaysian counterparts may have that would lead to the arrest of these wanted individuals,” the embassy said.

During the visit of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to Malaysia on Nov. 9 and 10, Duterte and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak agreed to deepen collaboration in curbing kidnappings in the Sulu-Sulawesi seas. DMS