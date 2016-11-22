The Department of Justice on Monday issued a subpoena to Senator Leila de Lima to appear before prosecutors in a preliminary investigation on drug trafficking and graft charges filed against her in connection with the spread of illegal drug trade in New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The subpoena requires De Lima, the justice secretary during the Aquino administration, to reply to the allegations in the four separate complaints filed by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, former National Bureau of Investigation deputy directors Ruel Lasala and Reynaldo Esmeralda, inmate Jaybee Sebastian and the NBI.

The hearing is set on December 2 at 1 p.m.

“Failure on your part to comply with the subpoena shall be considered as a waiver of your right to be furnished copies of the complaint, supporting affidavits and other documents as well as to examine all other evidence submitted by the complainant,” the subpoena stated.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said summons on other respondents in the four complaints, including former Justice Undersecretary Franciisco Baraan III, former Bureau of Corrections Director Franklin Bucayu and De Lima’s driver and former lover Ronnie Dayan, would be sent Tuesday. DMS