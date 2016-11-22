Motorcycle riding gunmen shot dead an official of the Bureau of Internal Revnue while his driver was seriously wonded in Quezon City on Monday.

BIR Regional Director Jonas Amora of Makati City Revenue Region 8 was on his way to Makati when his white Toyota Innova was ambushed along Katipunan corner Major Santos Dizon Street in Barangay Escopa II.

Amora, 55, who was on the front right passenger seat, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His driver, Angelito Pineda, 50, was seriously wounded and recuperating at a hospital.

It was second ambush of a senior government official in Metro Manila. Last Thursday, Deputy Customs Commissioner Arturo Lachica was gunned down in Sampaloc, Manila but was declared dead-on-arrival at the United Doctors Medical Center.

The finance department, in a statement, said they have put up a one million peso reward for information leading to capture of Amora’s killers. A separate one million bounty was also announced by the finance department for information on the killers of Lachica.

Senior Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, Quezon City police director, said in a statement the incident happened at 5:02 am. Based on accounts, the official's driver and other witnesses, two men on board a motorcycle were involved in the attack.

Crime scene investigators recovered 10 empty shells from a 9 millimeter caliber pistol were recovered at scene. Also, P300,000 in cash inside Amora's vehicle was intact.

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa ordered the police to pay extra attention to Amora's killing and Lachica.

"This should not happen always. We will investigate and go our best another killing will not happen again," Dela Rosa said in a press briefing on Monday.

A police Special Investigation Task Group was formed to look into Amora's killing.