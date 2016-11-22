United States and Philippine officials hold a Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) meeting Tuesday in Camp Aguinaldo.

Sources said among the things to be tackled include “guidance for next year’s activities” between Philippines and US military.

“Normally the agenda are future activities. They will approve the activities that will be conducted next year,” sources said.

Defense department public affairs chief Arsenio Andolong previously said the Philippine will formally inform the United Stated about its decision to reduce joint exercises between the two countries’ military forces.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had said there will be a reduction on the number of joint exercises annually done by Filipino and American Forces in the Philippines.

Lorenzana said among exercises that will be removed are the Cooperation Afloat Readiness Training (CARAT) and the Philippine Amphibious Landing Exercise.

Andolong said the total annual exercises between the US and Philippines, which is 13, may be trimmed based on the decision of the Philippine government.

“There is no specific number, around six or seven or probably less or more, but definitely less than 10,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS